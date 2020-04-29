NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $350.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 20.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NVDA. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 target price (up from $270.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.74.

NVDA stock opened at $291.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $238.41. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The stock has a market cap of $178.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total value of $50,516.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

