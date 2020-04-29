Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Raymond James

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HBAN. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $10.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.19.

HBAN stock opened at $9.14 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Huntington Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Mark E. Thompson sold 11,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $99,507.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 644,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,596,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

