Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.82% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Celsius Holdings, Inc. specializes in commercializing healthier, nutritional functional foods, beverages and dietary supplements. Celsius Holdings, Inc. markets Celsius®, the calorie burner, through its wholly-owned operating subsidiary, Celsius, Inc. The Company sells its products through grocery, drug, convenience, club and mass, and health and fitness channels. The Company’s products are produced in Mooresville, North Carolina, and Monroe, Wisconsin. Celsius, Inc. is dedicated to providing healthier, everyday refreshment through science and innovation. The Company serves customers in the United States and internationally. Celsius Holdings, Inc. is based in Delray Beach, Florida. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CELH. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $4.77 on Monday. Celsius has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $7.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.67.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Celsius had a net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $24.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celsius will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the third quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

