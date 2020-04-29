Zacks Investment Research Downgrades ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) to Hold

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. DNB Markets raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB/S in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

ASAZY opened at $9.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. ASSA ABLOY AB/S has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $12.61.

ASSA ABLOY AB/S (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter. ASSA ABLOY AB/S had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 17.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB/S will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB/S

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and consumer markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, industrial high-security fencings and gates, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

