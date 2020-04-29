CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Director William S. Shanahan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Director William S. Shanahan bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $180,000.00.

CTDH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.21.

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

