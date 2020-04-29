TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TNET opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.
TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.
Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.