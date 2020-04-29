TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

TriNet Group Inc (NYSE:TNET) CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 3,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $139,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,392 shares in the company, valued at $7,531,740.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TNET opened at $46.87 on Wednesday. TriNet Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.79 and a fifty-two week high of $76.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.39.

Get TriNet Group alerts:

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $283.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.95 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 45.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TriNet Group Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,011,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,626 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 692,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 12,089 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,282,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 443,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TNET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriNet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of TriNet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefit law compliance; and other services.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for TriNet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriNet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.