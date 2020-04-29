CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) CEO N Scott Fine Buys 730,030 Shares of Stock

CTD Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) CEO N Scott Fine acquired 730,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.18 per share, with a total value of $131,405.40.

Shares of CTDH opened at $0.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.21. CTD Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.84.

CTD Company Profile

CTD Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Trappsol Cyclo, an orphan drug for the treatment of Niemann-Pick Type C disease. The company also sells cyclodextrins and related products to the pharmaceutical, nutritional, and other industries, primarily for use in diagnostics and specialty drugs.

