Lisa Chang Buys 1,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) Stock

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) SVP Lisa Chang bought 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,121.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,307.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KO opened at $46.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.26% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target (down from $64.00) on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, HSBC raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

CTD Holdings, Inc. Director William S. Shanahan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock
CTD Holdings, Inc. Director William S. Shanahan Purchases 1,000,000 Shares of Stock
TriNet Group Inc CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
TriNet Group Inc CEO Burton M. Goldfield Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock
CTD Holdings, Inc. CEO N Scott Fine Buys 730,030 Shares of Stock
CTD Holdings, Inc. CEO N Scott Fine Buys 730,030 Shares of Stock
Lisa Chang Buys 1,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co Stock
Lisa Chang Buys 1,650 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co Stock
Simmons First National Co. EVP Buys $36,460.00 in Stock
Simmons First National Co. EVP Buys $36,460.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc CFO Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock
Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc CFO Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report