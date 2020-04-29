Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Buys $36,460.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) EVP Stephen C. Massanelli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,460.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 43,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.37. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Simmons First National by 62.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SFNC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.60.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

