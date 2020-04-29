Insider Selling: A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Sells 3,487 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) CFO Thomas Constantino sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $23,851.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,418,130.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE ATEN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.56. The company has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a PE ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.82. A10 Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $3.43 and a 12 month high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in A10 Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in A10 Networks by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,897 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

