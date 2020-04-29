A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss Sells 2,539 Shares of Stock

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) VP Gunter Reiss sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $17,366.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 145,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,492.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gunter Reiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $19,050.00.

On Monday, April 20th, Gunter Reiss sold 1,201 shares of A10 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total value of $7,866.55.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of A10 Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $15,000.00.

Shares of ATEN stock opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. A10 Networks Inc has a 1 year low of $3.43 and a 1 year high of $8.29.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative return on equity of 14.55% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. Equities analysts predict that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its position in A10 Networks by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in A10 Networks by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in A10 Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in A10 Networks by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. 65.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

