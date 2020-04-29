A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran Sells 3,422 Shares

A10 Networks Inc (NYSE:ATEN) EVP Robert D. Cochran sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total transaction of $23,406.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 202,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,142.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE ATEN opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.56. A10 Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $3.43 and a 12-month high of $8.29. The firm has a market cap of $548.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.75 and a beta of 0.82.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.78 million. A10 Networks had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 14.55%. Equities analysts expect that A10 Networks Inc will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of A10 Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATEN. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,741,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 64,710 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A10 Networks during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 131,612 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 147,250 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and internationally. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade network address translation product, which offers network address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

