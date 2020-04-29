Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) Director Dennis Joseph Mcshane Buys 31,257 Shares

Jadestone Energy Inc (CVE:JSE) Director Dennis Joseph Mcshane purchased 31,257 shares of Jadestone Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$13,565.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 427,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$185,335.79.

Dennis Joseph Mcshane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 24th, Dennis Joseph Mcshane purchased 73,251 shares of Jadestone Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,512.58.

The stock has a market cap of $230.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.10. Jadestone Energy Inc has a 12-month low of C$0.42 and a 12-month high of C$1.60.

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Indonesia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its two producing assets include the Stag Oilfield located in the Carnarvon Basin, offshore Western Australia with a total proved and probable reserves of 17.1 million barrels of oil; and the Ogan Komering production sharing contract located onshore South Sumatra, Indonesia.

