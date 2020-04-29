Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut expects that the health services provider will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.57 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.57 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.04 EPS.

AMED has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Amedisys from $154.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amedisys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $188.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $179.82 and its 200 day moving average is $169.04. Amedisys has a 52 week low of $106.65 and a 52 week high of $218.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The health services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.58 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 24.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $178,630,000 after acquiring an additional 57,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Amedisys by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,009,576 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $132,265,000 after acquiring an additional 39,594 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 601,676 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,825,000 after acquiring an additional 53,618 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amedisys during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,904,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amedisys by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,435 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 11,250 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $2,182,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Paul North sold 9,413 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.98, for a total transaction of $1,825,933.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 4,000 shares of company stock worth $635,950 and have sold 23,529 shares worth $4,519,281. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

