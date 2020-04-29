Precision Drilling Corp Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.02) Per Share (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Corp (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 26th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Hunt expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$0.80 to C$0.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$1.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$2.00 to C$0.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$1.15 to C$0.80 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$1.49.

TSE:PD opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $148.08 million and a PE ratio of 25.50. Precision Drilling has a twelve month low of C$0.39 and a twelve month high of C$3.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.35.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$358.87 million.

In other news, Director Allen R. Hagerman bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, for a total transaction of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,080.66. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 67,500 shares of company stock valued at $40,835.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

