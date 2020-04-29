HSBC (LON:HSBA) Price Target Cut to GBX 495

HSBC (LON:HSBA) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 515 ($6.77) to GBX 495 ($6.51) in a report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on HSBA. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.52) price target (down from GBX 550 ($7.23)) on shares of HSBC in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price target on HSBC and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 503 ($6.62).

Get HSBC alerts:

Shares of HSBA opened at GBX 415.15 ($5.46) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $85.51 billion and a PE ratio of 14.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 445.09 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 545.77. HSBC has a 12-month low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a 12-month high of GBX 741 ($9.75).

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider Noel Quinn sold 8,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 482 ($6.34), for a total value of £39,702.34 ($52,226.18). Insiders sold 129,640 shares of company stock worth $64,454,610 over the last three months.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.