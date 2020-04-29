Calamos Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 56.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,065 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 604,161 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $53,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 75.6% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.27.

WMT opened at $128.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.42. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $98.85 and a 12-month high of $133.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $366.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total transaction of $1,853,689.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $38,475,040 over the last 90 days. 50.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

