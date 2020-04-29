Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 208,990 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Calamos Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 29.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,423 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 208,990 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Lowe’s Companies worth $42,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 146.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. UBS Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $103.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

In related news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $103.86 per share, with a total value of $1,038,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 90,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

