iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lessened its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,783 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 0.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.26. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $30.09 and a 52-week high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

