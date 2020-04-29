CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 14,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KIE. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30,540 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. Jackson Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,290,000. G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,132,000. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 86,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF stock opened at $26.20 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $37.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77.

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

