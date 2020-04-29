CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 73 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,742 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $1,861,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 3.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 95,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,465,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,166,000 after purchasing an additional 264,527 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,968,794,000 after purchasing an additional 121,569 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 7.1% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.61.

Shares of INTU opened at $271.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.45. The company has a market capitalization of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The software maker reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 22.89% and a return on equity of 41.03%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.99%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

