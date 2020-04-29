Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 170.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,849 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the period. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 58,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $55.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

