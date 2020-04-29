CAPROCK Group Inc. Buys 244 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total value of $535,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock valued at $1,541,402 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $243.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.57, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $174.32 and a 1-year high of $260.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $228.15.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.89%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $251.31.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

