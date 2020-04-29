CAPROCK Group Inc. Decreases Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

CAPROCK Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,504 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont Goldcorp were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 5,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. CIBC upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

In related news, CFO Nancy Buese sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $528,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,077.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total value of $180,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,908,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,938 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $62.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.12. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a return on equity of 5.07% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.42%.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

