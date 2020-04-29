CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Varian Medical Systems were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 51,826 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,172,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dow R. Wilson sold 38,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $4,279,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,216,754.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,245,186. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VAR opened at $108.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VAR shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $157.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.40.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

