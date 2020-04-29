CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITA. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

ITA opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.29. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7873 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

