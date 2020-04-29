41,485 Shares in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) Purchased by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVTA. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in InVitae during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in InVitae by 1,110.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVTA opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.51. InVitae Corp has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.40, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.16.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). InVitae had a negative net margin of 111.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.73%. The company had revenue of $66.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that InVitae Corp will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 10,684 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $125,964.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,226.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 11,655 shares of InVitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total transaction of $137,412.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,721 shares in the company, valued at $6,646,270.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,410 shares of company stock worth $3,034,201. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVTA. ValuEngine upgraded shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of InVitae from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of InVitae from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

