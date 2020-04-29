CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Shares in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 171.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DAL opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.59. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.10 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.33 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 7.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.67 per share, for a total transaction of $107,340.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at $266,203.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,005,017 shares of company stock worth $46,043,112 in the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

