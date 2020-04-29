CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires 1,145 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 30.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,910 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 51,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,434,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,818,000 after buying an additional 91,469 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,766,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,655,000 after buying an additional 25,669 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimberly Clark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,583,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,616,000 after buying an additional 81,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 13,388 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total transaction of $1,887,708.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,266.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $5,387,321. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $133.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kimberly Clark from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimberly Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.70.

Shares of Kimberly Clark stock opened at $141.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.71. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $149.23. The firm has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.47.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 2,686.77%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

