CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases 3,198 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 100.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cabana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $110.26 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.7935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

