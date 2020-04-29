Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 215,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,769,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,801 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $129.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $96.09 and a 52-week high of $156.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.93.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

