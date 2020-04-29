CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $689,000 Position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 27.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,754,129.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.48.

Shares of NSC opened at $170.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $148.46 and its 200 day moving average is $183.30. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

