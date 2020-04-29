Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $835,000 Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after purchasing an additional 468,425 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $106.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.71. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $132.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.8217 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is an increase from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

