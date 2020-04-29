CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $650,000 Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 294.1% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $172.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

