Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 52 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 296.0% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total transaction of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,197,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $447.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $327.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $403.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $177.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $373.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.28 and a 12 month high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.