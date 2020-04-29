First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) Shares Bought by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:FDIV) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 23.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 189,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Strategic Income ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares during the last quarter.

FDIV stock opened at $43.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.59. First Trust Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $37.26 and a 52-week high of $52.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st.

