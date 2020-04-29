Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 60 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.46 and its 200-day moving average is $191.61. Accenture Plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $216.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ACN. Societe Generale raised Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Wolfe Research raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.38.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $218,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,406,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,208 shares of company stock worth $4,768,291 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

