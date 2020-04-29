CAPROCK Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $7,779,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 21,375.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000.

NYSEARCA XMLV opened at $42.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.91 and a twelve month high of $55.58.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.