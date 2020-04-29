FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 131.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 76,021 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 2.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,796 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $21,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 219,523 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $31,899,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 22.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 524 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on FedEx from $136.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $187.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on FedEx from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.61.

Shares of NYSE FDX opened at $127.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.69.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The business had revenue of $17.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.89 billion. FedEx had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 16.75%.

In related news, EVP Alan B. Graf, Jr. sold 18,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.49, for a total value of $2,080,416.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 201,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,214,014.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Edwardson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.06 per share, for a total transaction of $555,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,214,203.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

