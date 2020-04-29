Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2020

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD stock opened at $33.04 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $25.38 and a twelve month high of $44.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.85.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

