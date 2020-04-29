Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Stock Holdings Lifted by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 579.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,250 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,795 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,244,610,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,190,247 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,438,259,000 after buying an additional 498,861 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,713,105 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,606,000 after buying an additional 2,438,257 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $786,794,000 after buying an additional 2,597,844 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,283 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $609,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,642 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.95.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $56.53 on Wednesday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.65. The company has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $46,066.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 67,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,276,305.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,632 shares of company stock worth $88,155 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

