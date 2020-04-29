Asio Capital LLC Has $107,000 Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Asio Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 5.5% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.42.

In related news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,699,608.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total value of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 179,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,117,823 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $114.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.05. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $93.09 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $104.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

