Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by Asio Capital LLC

Asio Capital LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 42.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,154,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 174.5% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23.7% during the first quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 25,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $130.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.96. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $95.51 and a 1-year high of $170.84.

