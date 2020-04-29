Asio Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK)

Asio Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE:TAK) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,260 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TAK. American Research & Management Co. increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 175.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 948.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

Shares of TAK opened at $18.37 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.70 and a 200 day moving average of $18.44. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, over-the-counter medicines and quasi-drug consumer products, and other healthcare products. The company provides medicines in various therapeutic areas comprising gastroenterology, oncology, and neuroscience; and vaccines.

