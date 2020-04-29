Asio Capital LLC Sells 209 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 900 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 210.7% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 69.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $78.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.87. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The coffee company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Barclays raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

In other news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

