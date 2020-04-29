ARP Americas LP Sells 15,600 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

ARP Americas LP decreased its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 45.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,600 shares during the quarter. ARP Americas LP’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 9,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total transaction of $669,225.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,746.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,353,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SO opened at $58.06 on Wednesday. Southern Co has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $71.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.94. The firm has a market cap of $61.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

