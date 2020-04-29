Asio Capital LLC Takes $219,000 Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.25.

In other news, SVP Aarti S. Shah sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,863,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.61, for a total transaction of $29,322,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,589,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,653,334,750.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,106,320 shares of company stock valued at $162,306,238. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $157.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $155.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $142.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.66. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $164.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 197.26%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

