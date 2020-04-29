Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 101,821 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,821 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned 0.09% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,827,000 after buying an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 127.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $708,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 796,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,462,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

BFAM stock opened at $116.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.23, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $64.23 and a 12-month high of $176.98.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 22.67% and a net margin of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $520.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.26 million. Equities analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on BFAM. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.67.

In other news, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.45, for a total transaction of $603,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 74,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,205.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maribeth Nash Bearfield sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.69, for a total transaction of $1,012,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,313.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,195. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.