Asio Capital LLC Invests $80,000 in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 322,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,243,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 763,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,568,000 after buying an additional 50,456 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,126,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,555,000 after buying an additional 71,224 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 226,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,186,000 after buying an additional 17,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 62,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $116.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Monday, February 24th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $107.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.47.

Shares of AEP opened at $84.63 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.10. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52-week low of $65.14 and a 52-week high of $104.97. The company has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.04%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 69,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $7,038,839.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,231,248.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian X. Tierney sold 18,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $1,886,088.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,162 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,201.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,304 shares of company stock valued at $10,899,717 over the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

