Asio Capital LLC Sells 1,465 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Asio Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 76.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,465 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chubb news, Director Theodore Shasta purchased 2,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,242.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $110.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.74.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Ltd will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several research firms have commented on CB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Chubb from $168.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $145.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.19.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

